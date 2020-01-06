Bitfex Reaches Market Cap of $514,394.00 (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Bitfex has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Bitfex has a total market cap of $514,394.00 and $4.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitfex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00193894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.01542223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00127205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex launched on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,363,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,163,765 tokens. The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io . Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com . Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitfex Token Trading

Bitfex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitfex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitfex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

