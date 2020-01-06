YOU COIN Market Capitalization Achieves $16.82 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $16.82 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00193894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.01542223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00127205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,431,919 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

