Master Contract Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $256,264.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 123.1% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $256,264.00 and $51,264.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.01871804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00066013 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013286 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.