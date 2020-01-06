Nuggets (NUG) Hits Market Capitalization of $594,724.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $594,724.00 and approximately $337.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00193894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.01542223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00127205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

