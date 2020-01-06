Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 6th (ALV, ASML, BAYN, BMW, CON, CS, DAI, ENI, FP, G)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 6th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €245.00 ($284.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €330.00 ($383.72) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

was given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €119.00 ($138.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €115.00 ($133.72) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €145.00 ($168.60) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €13.00 ($15.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €122.00 ($141.86) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €7.60 ($8.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €227.00 ($263.95) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 91 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 93 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 346 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €103.00 ($119.77) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 100 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) was given a €205.00 ($238.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was given a $23.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) was given a SEK 165 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €203.00 ($236.05) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 375 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

