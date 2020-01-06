Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 6th (ALV, ASML, BAYN, BMW, CON, CS, DAI, ENI, FP, G)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 6th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €245.00 ($284.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €330.00 ($383.72) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €119.00 ($138.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €115.00 ($133.72) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €145.00 ($168.60) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €13.00 ($15.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €122.00 ($141.86) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €7.60 ($8.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €227.00 ($263.95) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 91 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 93 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 346 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €103.00 ($119.77) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 100 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) was given a €205.00 ($238.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was given a $23.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) was given a SEK 165 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €203.00 ($236.05) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 375 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

