WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Longbow Research

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

WCC opened at $58.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

