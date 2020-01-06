Raymond James Upgrades RPC (NYSE:RES) to Outperform

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RES. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of RES stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RPC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

