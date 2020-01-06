Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,137.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Bohn sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $333,305.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,213.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,936. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $35,221,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,911,000 after buying an additional 1,152,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 518,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 621.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 373,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Associated Banc by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,074,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 355,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

