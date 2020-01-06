Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. Mack Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,275 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,796,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,714,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,442,000 after purchasing an additional 194,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.