Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.
Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. Mack Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,275 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,796,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,714,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,442,000 after purchasing an additional 194,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
About Mack Cali Realty
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.