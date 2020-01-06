Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

