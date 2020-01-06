Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
Shares of PFGC stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $51.78.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.