Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

FN stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $66.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,995.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $395,242.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,500 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 38.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 21,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 38.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 296,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

