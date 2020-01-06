Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded by Stephens to Underweight

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELVT. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

ELVT stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $198.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $104,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

