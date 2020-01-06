Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $11.50 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.81 million.

In related news, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

