D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

DHI stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

