BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S reported earnings per share of ($1.81) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.54).

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ BVXV traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 37,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,239. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

