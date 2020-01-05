Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Edward Jones cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,587. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,370 shares of company stock worth $6,979,721. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Fastenal by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

