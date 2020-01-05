Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will report sales of $18.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $19.27 billion. Centene reported sales of $16.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $74.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.96 billion to $75.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $79.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.22 billion to $81.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,964,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,451,440.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 26.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 14.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 332,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

