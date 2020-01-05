Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.64 Million

Analysts expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) to report $550.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.20 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $595.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.72.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,905.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,240 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.85. 766,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,942. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.79.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

