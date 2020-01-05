Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. Adobe reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

ADBE stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.98 and a 200 day moving average of $294.00. Adobe has a 12 month low of $217.48 and a 12 month high of $334.48.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,098 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

