MOAC Reaches Market Cap of $14.32 Million (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. MOAC has a market cap of $14.32 million and $1,427.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOAC coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003046 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $24.68 and $24.43. During the last seven days, MOAC has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013651 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001220 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MOAC is moac.io . MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io

Buying and Selling MOAC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

