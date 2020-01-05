$518.26 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $518.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.51 million and the highest is $521.00 million. Belden reported sales of $655.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.68 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.05.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 207,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. Belden has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $64.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

In other Belden news, insider Biddle Neil acquired 300,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders purchased 1,556,961 shares of company stock valued at $150,668 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Belden in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Belden by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 21.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

