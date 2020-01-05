Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $295.00 price target on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.18.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,407. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $277.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.01.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.