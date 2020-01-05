Mindexcoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Mercatox. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $358,485.00 and approximately $1,013.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00190334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.01508448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

