Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Poloniex, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $6,643.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,221,349 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

