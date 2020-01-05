Primas Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $652,091.00 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $652,091.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, BCEX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00190334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.01508448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, OKEx and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

