Ragnarok Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $4,714.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00190334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.01508448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,103,598 coins and its circulating supply is 15,682,187 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

