CoinEx Token (CET) Hits Market Cap of $12.11 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00190334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.01508448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

