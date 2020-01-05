DogeCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $37,829.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00476006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001343 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

