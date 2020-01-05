Utrum (OOT) Reaches Market Cap of $109,459.00

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Utrum has a total market cap of $109,459.00 and approximately $116.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, BarterDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Utrum has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00190334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.01508448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrum Coin Profile

Utrum’s genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrum’s official website is utrum.io

Buying and Selling Utrum

Utrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, RightBTC and BarterDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Utrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.