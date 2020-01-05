GeoCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $534.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $614,554.00 and $534.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00590044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00056798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000909 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00083136 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010482 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

