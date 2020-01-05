Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $441,083.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,279.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Gartner by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,326,000 after purchasing an additional 138,410 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.98. The company had a trading volume of 447,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.