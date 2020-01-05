$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

CHD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.27. 1,224,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 145.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. This Quarter
$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. This Quarter
Newriver Reit PLC Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Newriver Reit PLC Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co This Quarter
$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co This Quarter
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Trican Well Service Ltd Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Trican Well Service Ltd Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Brokerages Set Stryker Co. PT at $218.09
Brokerages Set Stryker Co. PT at $218.09


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report