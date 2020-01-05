$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

CHD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.27. 1,224,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 145.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

