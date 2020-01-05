Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 215.40 ($2.83).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Newriver Reit alerts:

LON:NRR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 203 ($2.67). 653,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 185.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Newriver Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The company has a market cap of $621.44 million and a P/E ratio of -10.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Newriver Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.10%.

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.