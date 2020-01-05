$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to post sales of $18.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.00 billion and the highest is $18.74 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $70.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.70 billion to $71.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $72.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.11 billion to $73.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.58. 7,970,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,577. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.65.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,562,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

