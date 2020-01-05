Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIC. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.73. 463,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,555. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

