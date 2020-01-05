Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:TCW traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.15. 545,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of $327.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.45 million. Research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post -0.2290213 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

