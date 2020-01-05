Brokerages Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) PT at $218.09

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.59. 801,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.52. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $154.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 51,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $3,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.