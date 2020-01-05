Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CCRN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 145,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $411.18 million, a PE ratio of 139.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $61,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $104,318.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 31,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

