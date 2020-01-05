Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $179.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.98. 2,344,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,952. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $134.52 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.93 and a 200 day moving average of $169.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

