SIG plc (LON:SHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 109.40 ($1.44).

SHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

SHI stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 123.70 ($1.63). 773,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $731.76 million and a PE ratio of 176.71. SIG has a 1 year low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02).

In related news, insider Andrew Allner purchased 6,000 shares of SIG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,892.66).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

