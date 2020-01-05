Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Price Target at $67.40

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $70.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

