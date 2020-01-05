Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 311,166 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 109,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Immersion by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMMR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. 124,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,974. The company has a market cap of $246.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Immersion has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

