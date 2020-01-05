Emphy (EPY) Hits Market Capitalization of $33,084.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded down 45.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Emphy has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. Emphy has a market cap of $33,084.00 and approximately $162.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00592455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010482 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emphy’s official website is emphy.io

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

