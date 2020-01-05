Espers (ESP) Market Cap Reaches $492,912.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Espers has a market capitalization of $492,912.00 and $95.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057030 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00039912 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00698207 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00238780 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00083307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001775 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Espers is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ESPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.