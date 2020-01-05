TokenPay (TPAY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $47,520.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00001123 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $47,520.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057030 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00083307 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,549.98 or 1.00568940 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00058302 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002118 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,777,701 coins and its circulating supply is 16,586,346 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Liquid, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

