Titcoin (TIT) Price Down 25% Over Last 7 Days

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Titcoin has a market capitalization of $14,810.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titcoin has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Titcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,542.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.35 or 0.03015071 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00640557 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00019717 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000512 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 65,686,424 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin . The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Titcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.