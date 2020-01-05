DMarket Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Tidex. DMarket has a market cap of $9.37 million and $1.06 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMarket has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00191072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.01507954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

