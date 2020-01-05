Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $67,087.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Whale EXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CPDAX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00191072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.01507954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,784,192 tokens. Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn

Blue Whale EXchange Token Trading

Blue Whale EXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CPDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

