Opacity (OPQ) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $18,741.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Opacity has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,104,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

