Exosis (EXO) Price Up 92.8% Over Last Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $66,801.00 and $37,225.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 92.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,542.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.01841431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.35 or 0.03015071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00592455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00727518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00066414 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00424321 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 485,083 coins and its circulating supply is 320,083 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.